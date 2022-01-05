City crews working to fix water main breaks around Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Crews with the City of Topeka Utilities Department are working to fix water main breaks around the city Wednesday night.

City officials say the breaks are being repaired in order of severity.

This is a list of the water main breaks as of 1:45 p.m. Wednesday provided by the city’s Director of Communications.

If you live around an affected area, you may experience low water pressure or even no water pressure until the break is fixed.

City crews are working to restore water to every customer as soon as possible.

If you have questions, or want to report a water main break, you’re asked to call the Customer Service Call Center at 1-785-368-3111.