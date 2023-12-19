TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka city leaders have approved designated zones for drinking alcoholic beverages in the Capital City.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, members voted to approve certain common consumption areas (CCA). Earlier this year, Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill to allow local governments to create designated areas for drinking. The city looked to the stakeholders in Topeka to create CCAs in high-traffic areas.

Topeka City Council members unanimously approved designated areas in NOTO and downtown Topeka to become CCAs. For NOTO, the CCA is outlined by Fairchild Street as the north boundary, Norris Street as the south boundary, Quincy Street as the east boundary and Jackson Street as the west boundary. For downtown, the area inside Fourth Street on the north, 10th Avenue on the south, Quincy Street on the east and Jackson Street on the west is the CCA.

City leaders voted and approved the times of the CCAs will be 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. seven days a week. Businesses within the outlined zone will be in charge of setting their own times within the approved timeline.

According to a spokeswoman with the City of Topeka, no start date for the CCAs has been set. Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) must approve these zones before this will take effect. After getting approved by ABC, the ordinance will get posted, and signage will be put up to mark the designated CCA.