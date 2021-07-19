City Manager discusses issues still to be settled, focus on police accountability

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Brent Trout, City Manager of Topeka, told KSNT that while the city believes the safety forces do a great job they believe there are some “issues with accountability” that are holding up an agreement after negotiations stalled.

The Fraternal Order Of Police and the city of Topeka have been in a deadlock over contract negotiations.

An earlier statement from the city of Topeka said there remain two issues, compensation and employee accountability.

Trout said he believes the city has a good budget and reiterated there has not been a mill increase in 9 years.

Trout also discussed flood precautions in light of the anniversary of the Great Flood of 1951 that killed 17 people and displaces 518,000 in Kansas and Missouri.

Trout said the less hands-on role Topeka is playing with the Topeka Zoo is going well. Earlier this year The Topeka City Council voted to allow the nonprofit organization Friends of the Topeka Zoo to oversee the zoo’s operations. This will allow them to think outside the city’s budget and restrictions, instead allowing them to think of new investments, projects, ways of generating more revenue and long-term plans for the zoo, Wiley said.