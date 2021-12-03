City of Abilene kicking off holiday season with ‘Cowtown Christmas’ events this weekend

ABILENE, Kan. (KSNT) – The city of Abilene is inviting people to enjoy a “Cowtown Christmas” this weekend. The event includes more than two dozen holiday-themed attractions over Saturday and Sunday.

Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Julie Roller Weeks said the city decided to combine all of their annual Christmas events into one large celebration across the city, including the popular Heritage Homes for the Holidays tour.

“This is our 44th year for the Heritage Homes for the Holidays tour,” Weeks said.” It brings people from all over the midwest into our community and all of our tourist attractions have also capitalized on this weekend to offer great activities for people coming to our community.”

Along with the heritage homes tours, the Historic Seelye is open for Holiday tours. There is also Cowboy Christmas at Old Abilene Town and the Dickinson County Historical Society’s Old Fashioned Christmas.

“We’re going to have some kid’s crafts here,” DCHS Director Austin Anders said. “We’ll have Santa Claus. We’ll have the 1901 Park Carousel going for the kids to ride. We’ll have hot chocolate on the cook’s stove in the cabin with some cookies.”

Saturday night concludes with a fireworks display downtown and Dallas Pryor Acoustic Show at Old Abilene Town. Click here for a full schedule of events.