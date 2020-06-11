City of Emporia cancels 4th of July fireworks show

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Emporia has canceled its annual 4th of July fireworks show.

The cancellation came during Wednesday’s study session. Commissioner Jon Geitz confirmed with KSNT News the show was canceled over coronavirus concerns.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Lyon County health officials reported 459 positive cases, 6 deaths and 401 recoveries.

You can watch the full meeting here.

As for other towns in our viewing area, Wamego has postponed its 4th of July fireworks show. A rescheduled date hasn’t been set yet.

The Spirit of Kansas fireworks show in Topeka will still go on as planned, city officials announced on June 1.