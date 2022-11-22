LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The City of Lawrence has given an update on its controversial homeless camp following the discovery of a deceased woman.

A social media post from the City of Lawrence on Tuesday gave an update on the future of a homeless camp established in the North Lawrence area following the recent discovery of a deceased woman. The City reports that there are no plans to close the temporary support site but will reevaluate it once the Winter Emergency Shelter opens on Dec. 1.

A total of 60 people currently reside at the temporary support site and 75 beds will be available once the Winter Emergency Shelter opens for overnight stays. The City anticipates that those staying at the temporary support site will move to the Winter Emergency Shelter once it opens but will won’t come to a decision on the future of the site until later this year.

The Winter Emergency Shelter is open from 8 a.m. to 7 a.m. every day from Dec. 1 2022 to March 12, 2023. The shelter provides a free, safe and secure option for those who would need to sleep outside. The shelter can be found at 115 E. 11th St. To learn more about the shelter, click here.

The North Lawrence homeless camp has been the subject of controversy after it was set up behind a local business, causing it to temporarily close until changes were made to the camp. Following public outcry, the City of Lawrence made changes to the camp.