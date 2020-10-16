City of Manhattan adds outdoor patios to restaurants for social distanced dining

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – To help local restaurants, the city of Manhattan installed 7 outdoor patio areas to the downtown.

It costs the city around $300 thousand for the spaced but they hope to get the money back from the CARES act. The patios have outdoor space heaters to keep customers warm at night. The idea is to give restaurants some extra space to keep customers socially distanced.

“This is extra space for us, it is great when you think of a brewery, you think of a place where you can come hang out with your family, your dog,” said Sarah Canaski with the Manhattan Brewing Company. “This enables that for us and it adds 16 extra seats for us.”

The plan is to disassemble them during the winter months. They do plan on making this a seasonal thing and bring them back next year, possibly with more businesses involved.