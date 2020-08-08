City of Manhattan allows for businesses to use sidewalks for more space

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – To help local businesses that are hurting because of the coronavirus, the city of Manhattan passed an ordinance that allows stores to expand to the sidewalk.

They are able to sell items in the space in front of their store to help with social distancing. This is just a temporary change and stores must apply for a permit before they can do this. To apply, email the city at mullin@cityofmhk.com.

Right now the ordinance is limited to just food and retail, so stores can’t sell alcohol outside but the city commission is considering meeting to discuss the possibility of allowing that as well. A worker at the new “Tate’s Grill” said he is glad to see the city working to come up with solutions.

“I think it’s really great because they are looking out for companies in a healthy safe manor and that’s really great to have that because that let’s me know they care,” said Richard Garrett.

The ordinance is currently set to expire at the end of October.