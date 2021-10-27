City of Manhattan announces funds available for Housing Rehabilitation Program

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Recently, the city of Manhattan announced it was awarded a grant in excess of $80,000 dedicated to helping low-income homeowners with costly maintenance repairs.

The grant is from the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development. Funding for those who qualify will be limited to $2,500.

“The whole idea behind it is to keep low to moderate-income homeowners in their house,” Manhattan Dir. of Community Development Eric Cattell said. “Keeping the house livable and keep those more affordable housing units within the housing stock of the city so that we’re not losing those more affordable housing units.”

To qualify, one must meet the following guidelines regarding yearly income:

1 person: $43,350

2 people: $49,550

3 people: $55,750

4 people: $61, 900

5 people: $66,900

6 people: $71, 850

If you are interested in this program, you can reach the Manhattan Community Development Department at 785-587-2412 or apply at the following link: www.cityofmhk.com/HousingRehab