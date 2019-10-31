City of Manhattan asking for input on allocation of funding for community development

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Manhattan is asking for help from its residents or representatives of local agencies to get input regarding how to spend the allocation of money for the community development block grant program.

They are asking for residents to identify issues and gaps for the 2020 annual action plan. These suggestions must provide benefits to low- and moderate-income people and meet one of the program goals.

Those being decent housing, suitable living environment or expanded economic opportunities. In the past, this money has been used for renovations to the Riley County Senior’s Center, Douglass Community Center Complex and housing for the homeless.

“Of course, we always get more requests for funding than we get money,” Eric Cattell, Director of Community Development said. “This year, for 2019, we got $556,000 for our allocation which was actually a 13 percent decrease from last year.”

People can also give suggestions on November 7 at 5:30 pm when the city holds a public meeting in the city commission room in Manhattan.

To take the survey, click here.