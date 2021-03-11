City of Manhattan asking for proposals to buy and build on Aggieville parking lot

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The city of Manhattan is currently asking for proposals to develop a city-owned parking lot in Aggieville. The parking lot is located behind Kite’s Bar and Grill, at the corner of North 12th Street and Laramie Street.

Deputy City Manager Jason Hilgers said they have received interest in the lot in the past. He said they are now asking developers for official proposals.

“We will entertain those. We’ll have a selection criteria and a committee established,” Hilgers said. “I would say within 30 to 45 days, so by mid-June we should have some recommendations back for the commission.”

Hilgers said the city has more than a dozen objectives they would like the proposals to meet. He said these are based on the results of a community survey conducted about the future of Aggieville. Hilgers said they would like to see proposals for a mixed-use building.

The deadline for developers to submit their proposals is May 7.