MANHATTAN (KSNT) – We’ve all heard scary headlines about tap water safety, like those dealing with the Flint Water Crisis.

Now, the City of Manhattan hopes you can help it prevent lead contamination in the local drinking water.

The Environmental Protection Agency sets limits on contaminants in drinking water and is cracking down on communities to make sure their water lines are safe. As the City of Manhattan works to assess their underground system of water lines, it’s asking residents to help by filling out an online survey about what kind of pipes are in their own homes.

City leaders say all of this work is a precaution. They just want to be proactive.

“So, it really well boils down to getting lead out of public water systems,” said Randy DeWitt with Manhattan Public Works for Water and Wastewater. “It’s all about the stigma of having lead lines out there, let’s get rid of it. But the first step is let’s find out what’s out there and if it’s an issue.”

You can find this survey by clicking here. There will be prizes given to some lucky individuals who fill out the survey.