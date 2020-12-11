City of Manhattan breaking ground on new Aggieville parking garage

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The city of Manhattan is breaking ground on a new parking garage in Aggieville Friday afternoon. The nearly $18 million project will include 450 parking stalls.

The parking garage will be located at the corner of Manhattan Avenue and Laramie Avenue. It is expected to be completed by January 2022.

In the meantime, Assistant to the City Manager Jared Wasinger said the city is putting new restrictions on parking in and around Aggieville.

“During the day, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. it will mainly be a 3-hour parking limit on those on-street parking stalls so we can increase that turnover for the businesses in the district,” Wasinger said.

Wasinger said they see a lot of K-State students and faculty that park in Aggieville and walk to campus. He said these new parking restrictions will start in January.

There will be a groundbreaking ceremony for the new parking garage Friday at 4:00 p.m.