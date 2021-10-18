City of Manhattan closing Kimball Avenue for construction starting Monday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Parts of Kimball Avenue in Manhattan will be closed to both drivers and pedestrians starting Monday. Crews are going to start construction between North Manhattan Avenue and Denison Avenue near Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The city will be rebuilding the street, sidewalk, and storm drainage system. Crews will be widening the street, slightly straitening the curves of the roadway, and building a new center median.

Project Coordinator Ken Hays said this is meant to make the roadway safer.

“Many people feel that it’s easy to cross the center line and cross into other lanes of traffic, Hays said. “Just because those curves are fairly tight for that speed of traffic.”

Kimball Avenue is expected to remain closed until August 2022. While it is closed, drivers are asked to take used Marlatt Avenue to connect Tuttle Creek Boulevard and Denison Avenue.

The full project is expected to be finished by December 2022.