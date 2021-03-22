City of Manhattan could lose funding if defined as a ‘micropolitan’ by federal government

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The federal government is considering changing what it considers a metropolitan area. A new proposal would raise the minimum population from 50,000 to 100,000 people.

If this change moved forward, 144 cities across the country would be considered “micropolitan” by the federal government. In Kansas, this would affect Manhattan and Lawrence.

Manhattan Assistant City Manager Dennis Marstall said this would put the city at risk of losing federal funds for a variety of programs.

“In several areas where we have housing programs, transportation programs, but even how we think about how we work with low income families, how we are able to get additional federal dollars to support a wide variety of our community members.” Manhattan Assistant City Manager Dennis Marstall

The city of Manhattan is currently estimated to have a population of more than 54,000 people. If this change moves forward, Marstall said Manhattan would be ineligible for both metropolitan and rural funding.

“Smaller communities under 50 thousand can apply for rural programs,” Marstall said. “Those communities such as Manhattan over 50 thousand have access to metropolitan funds. When you are on that line it makes it kind of difficult to have access to some funds and not others.”

Marstall said he doesn’t understand why the federal government is consider this change now. Cities are already struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, the results of the 2020 Census have not been published.

There is no word on when this change could be approved. It is opposed by a bipartisan group of U.S. senators and representatives. If the change is approved, it would not go in to effect until 2023.