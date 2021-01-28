City of Manhattan facing budget issues, looking at raising taxes or cutting services

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The city of Manhattan is facing a budget crisis and it could mean difficult decisions in the near future. This week, the Manhattan City Commission received an update from city departments. This includes an overview of 2020 and challenges going into this year and beyond.

Assistant City Manager Jason Hilgers told KSNT News that the city relies too much on sales tax revenue. He said that revenue has been flat for more than a decade and saw a dip during the pandemic. This leaves the city with tough decisions to make about the future.

“It gets complicated to maintain revenue streams, but yet your costs go up,” Hilgers said. “You can erode a few pots of money, but it’s not a sustainable approach and we have eroded those. It’s reached a point now where we either are raising revenues or we are going to reduce services.”

Hilgers said that revenue would either come in the form of raising taxes or fees. He said raising property taxes is on the table. Hilgers said currently only about 10 percent of what homeowners pay goes to the city.

“I think an average home in Manhattan is about $250,000. They are going to spend roughly $3,500 to $4,000 a year in property taxes,” Hilgers said. “When you think about that total that $3,500 to $4,000, $350 is what really comes to the city for its operations.”

Another option is cutting services. Hilgers said this could mean things like less mowing at public parks or some pools not opening this summer. He said this could also mean teen/adult sports not being offered or organized by Parks and Recreation.

This comes as the city is getting ready to open three new rec centers this year. Hilgers said that will require moving people/resources to run them, which could result in cuts in other Parks and Rec services.

Hilgers said the city is developing a strategic plan. He said the community will have the opportunity to shape that plan starting possibly in March. Hilgers said they want to hear from the community about what services are most important.

“There are probably things we’re doing today service wise that we’ve been doing for 20 to 30 years that the community may be like that’s not as important,” Hilgers said. “We need to gauge that. We need to get the feedback and input to move forward.”

The city of Manhattan did receive federal stimulus money last year and more could be coming as lawmakers in D.C. negotiate. However, Hilgers said the city can not budget with that money in mind and tough decisions need to be made.