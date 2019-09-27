City of Manhattan holds public meeting about smoking ordinance

In this Tuesday, April 10, 2018 photo, Marshfield High School Principal Robert Keuther displays vaping devices that were confiscated from students in such places as restrooms or hallways at the school in Marshfield, Mass. Officials on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 said the Food and Drug Administration has joined the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a number of states in the investigation. of breathing illnesses among people who vape. Health officials are now looking into more than 150 possible cases in 16 states. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – City staff of Manhattan held a public meeting on Thursday night about combining the smoking cigarettes and e-cigarettes ordinances for the city commission to consider.

Interested stakeholders and the public discussed the ordinance at City Hall.

In 2008, a referendum process passed in a general election that prohibited smoking in public places and in 2016 e-cigarettes were added to that. As of January 4th, 2019, the no-smoking ordinance can now be amended or repealed by a governing body since it’s been past 10 years.

The biggest talking point of the night was whether e-cigarettes and smoking should be under the same ordinance.

The Flint Hills Wellness Coalition has requested the city commission combine the two ordinances before a vote.

The director of the Riley County Health Department agrees.

“So as the health department and as a community, we think it’s really important to prevent secondhand smoke both from e-cigarettes and from tobacco products, your traditional cigarettes,” Jennifer Green, Riley County Health Department Director said. “It creates health conditions that are concerning for both adults and young people in particular for those that have vulnerabilities with diseases so our senior adults and our young kids.”

On October 8, the city commission will have a work session to discuss the smoking draft ordinance even further and will vote during a future legislative meeting.

Public comments will be available at this meeting.