MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Spring cleaning is making its return in the Little Apple.

From April 4 to 8, the City of Manhattan is holding its annual Spring Cleanup effort to allow locals the chance to clean up their properties with free haul-away for most yard waste items. The city said it will only pick up specific pieces of waste such as brush, tree limbs and properly bagged grass clippings or leaves. These items will only be picked up if you follow these guidelines:

Place all yard waste in yard waste paper bags, available at several local retailers. Plastic bags will not be picked up.

Make separate piles on the curb for yard waste and limbs and branches.

Stack branches in a loose pile; don’t use rope or twine to tie them together. Scrap lumber will be picked up by participating refuse contractors on your regular trash pickup day and location.

Have your waste items on the curb and ready for pickup by 7 a.m. on your scheduled day. Crews will check each area only once.

The city will not accept items like major household appliances, tires, batteries, concrete or rock rubble, construction or demolition debris or household hazardous waste. It said all household hazardous waste such as paint, thinners, lubricants, herbicides, insecticides and other items should be taken to the Riley County Noxious Weed Department at 6245 Tuttle Creek Blvd.