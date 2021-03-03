City of Manhattan launching online survey for “CrossroadsMHK” strategic plan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Manhattan is launching an online survey for its new “CrossroadsMHK” strategic plan. Anyone who lives, works, or goes to school in Manhattan can take part in the survey.

This is part of an eight-month strategic planning process. Assistant to the City Manager Jared Wasinger said the survey is the first step in the public engagement process.

“It’s a brief survey just to kick off the process,” Wasinger said. “We’re asking folks to talk about their vision for Manhattan over the next 10 to 20 years as well as what they see as the core services this city should offer.”

This comes as the city of Manhattan is going through a budget crisis. Deputy City Manager Jason Hilgers previously told KSNT News that the city needs to look at either raising taxes or cutting services.

Wasinger said this survey will help city leaders know what services they should prioritize.

“There’s a lot of things that we want to do as a community,” Wasinger said. “We want to provide high quality services. We want to provide great infrastructure. Those things come at a cost, so a lot of times you do need to do that prioritization.”

Along with the online survey, the city will start the first round of virtual public meetings on March 22. Another round of meetings will be held in May.

The results of the survey and these meetings will be used to help craft the budget for next year. Click here to learn more about the strategic planning process.