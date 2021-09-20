City of Manhattan looks long term, could license plate recognition be in Aggieville’s future

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The city of Manhattan is looking at changing the way it manages parking in Aggieville ahead of the new parking garage opening early next year.

Deputy City Manager Jason Hilgers said the city is looking at using license plate recognition software to track vehicles parking on the street in Aggieville. However, he said that will be reevaluated once the city is done revamping the district.

“With the activity of construction that we’re going to be engaged with throughout Aggieville over the next four to five years,” Hilgers said. “We didn’t want to install a lot of signage and kiosks only to have to remove them.”

Drivers in the parking garage will use an app to register their vehicles when they arrive. Hilgers said the city eventually is looking to have all Aggieville parking on that same system.

The proposed plan includes $0.50 per hour parking in the garage with a daily max of $2. Hilgers said monthly passes would be offered to people who work in Aggieville for $20 and the rest of the community for $30.

On the street parking would drop from a three-hour limit to a two-hour limit. Hilgers said the fine structure would include:

First Offense – Warning

Second Offense – $15 ticket

Third Offense – $30 ticket

Fourth Offense – $50 ticket

“Fifty dollars coincides with where we’re at on-campus right now for a violation,” Hilgers said. “As close in proximity as Aggieville is to K-State, we want to try to be close if not consistent with what they are doing ultimately.”

Hilgers said the city has been working with a parking consultant based in Denver to develop the upcoming parking plan. The Manhattan City Commission isn’t expected to vote on a final parking plan until the parking garage opens in March or April 2022.