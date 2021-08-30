City of Manhattan looking for committee to work on housing study

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The city of Manhattan is looking for people in the community who are interested in housing to join a steering committee. This group will help shape the upcoming housing study and the strategies that are developed from that study.

The city has not conducted a housing study since 2000. The study will provide baseline data about housing needs in the Little Apple. This will look at where the city is doing well and where things can be improved.

Assistant Director for Community Development Chad Bunger said they are looking for 12 to 15 people with a variety of backgrounds.

“Realtors or affordable housing advocates, professionals,” Bunger said. “Really anybody that is interested in making our housing stock and programs and policies better in Manhattan.”

Bunger said the committee will be a roughly four hour commitment each month. Members will need a couple hours to digest information from the consultants who are doing the study and another couple hours for the monthly meeting.

Potential committee members need to fill out an interest form online. Entries are due by 1:00 p.m. Friday. The final selections will be made on September 21. The housing study will begin in October and is expected to take one year to complete.