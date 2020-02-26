City of Manhattan looking for group to conduct housing study

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The city of Manhattan is looking for more information about the local housing market. The Manhattan City Commission allocated $95 thousand to hire a consulting firm to conduct a housing study as part of the 2020 budget.

Assistant to the City Manager Jared Wasinger said they are currently accepting proposals. He said the study will look at not only affordable housing, but a variety of factors that make up the housing market.

“That not only includes affordability, but it also includes location, demographics, access to things like entertainment and education,” said Wasinger. “All those resources within the community that really make up whether a certain housing market is a good fit for an individual.”

Wasinger said the city is accepting proposals through March. They will chose a group in April and present them to the city commission for final approval in May. If the commission approves, Wasinger said the housing study will most likely begin in July.

The housing study is expected to take 12 to 18 months. Wasinger said there will be multiple opportunities for public input during this time.