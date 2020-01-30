City of Manhattan looking to demolish flood damaged strip mall

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The city of Manhattan is looking to demolish a building that was damaged by flooding. The strip mall located at 3003 Anderson Avenue had water close to the ceiling during the Labor Day flood in 2018.

The Manhattan City Commission decided in September 2019 that the building was unsafe and gave the owners until December 2019 to clean it up. Ryan Courtright, Assistant Chief of Risk Reduction with Manhattan Fire Department, said there was damage from the flood and things left over from the previous tenants.

“We actually had a couple of restaurants that were in the building that food product ended up basically being dispersed through out the building and creating an unsanitary condition,” Courtright said.

Courtright said the city will take bids for the demolition starting in mid February, and the city commission will most likely accept a bid at the beginning of March. The company will then have 30 days to start demolition and seven days to finish the demolition.

The mall used to be the home of La Hacienda and Golden Wok Buffet. According to the city, this won’t be the first building demolished after the Labor Day flood. The city of Manhattan has bought and demolished 12 apartments and six homes that were damaged by the flood.

The city is suggesting that anyone who lives near a flood plain get flood insurance. Click here to find about more about your flood risk.