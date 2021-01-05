City of Manhattan looking to develop new park, pond in Stonehaven development

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The city of Manhattan is looking to develop a new park and pond in southwest section of town.

Stonehaven Park was donated to the city by developers in 2017. It is located in a new development off K-18 and Miller Parkways.

The new park includes 15 acres of land and a three-acre pond. Park Planner Alfonso Leyva said they plan to make the pond a focal point.

“A lot of what has been designed thus far is amenities for that pond,” Leyva said. “We have a couple of docks proposed, some shelters, and a trail around the pond.”

Leyva said they are in the process of developing a master plan for Stonehaven Park.

City staff presented the plan to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Monday night.

Click here to look at the current draft.

The city is also looking at adding a playground to the Stonehaven Park plan. Leyva said they have laid out a few options. He said they are currently planning to wait until people move into the development and get community input.

Leyva said a lot of these plans are 10 to 20 years in the future and will be built when money becomes available. However, he said the pond is already stocked with fish and they plan to start building trails around the pond in the next month.