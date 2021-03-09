City of Manhattan looking to revamp Manhattan Ave ahead of new Aggieville parking garage opening

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The city of Manhattan is looking at redesigning parts of North Manhattan Avenue before the new Aggieville parking garage is complete.

The Manhattan City Commission will discuss plans for the project at its meeting Tuesday night.

The city is looking at redesigning North Manhattan Avenue from Bluemont Street to Fremont Street on the west end of Aggieville.

The project features:

Two-way protected bike lane

“Aggieville” arch

Shifting parking stalls from 60 degrees to 45 degrees

Brick and concrete sidewalk

Limestone benches

Pedestrian level lighting

String lights on the Triangle Park side of North Manhattan Avenue

Trees, flowers, and plantings with irrigation

New water and sewer lines

The project is expected to cost $2.5 to $3 million dollars. This would be funded through tax revenue collected in the Aggieville district.

Although the plan is in the early stages, Deputy City Manager Jason Hilgers said they would like to have the project finished early next year.

“We have some concepts. We’re at 30 percent design currently,” Hilgers said. “If the commission concurs we’ll move forward with construction documents and hopefully be underway with construction by August or September.”

This is expected to be a six-month project. Hilgers said they would hope to have construction completed before the new Aggieville parking garage opens in February or March 2022.

The Manhattan City Commission will discuss the plan at its meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be streamed on the city’s website and Facebook page. Click here to look at the full presentation.