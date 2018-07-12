Local News

City of Manhattan offers cooling stations around town

By:

Posted: Jul 12, 2018 05:29 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 12, 2018 05:29 PM CDT

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - With temperatures in the triple-digits, the City of Manhattan is providing a list of several air-conditioned locations for people to escape the heat.

The city manager's office says people can cool off at following places:

Douglass Community Center
900 Yuma Street
587-2773
Monday – Friday, 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, 12:00 Noon to 4:00 p.m.
 
Flint Hills Discovery Center 
315 S. 3rd Street
587-2726
Monday – Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Friday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, 12:00 Noon to 5:00 p.m.
 
K-State Student Union
918 N. 17th Street
532-6591
Monday – Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Saturday – Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
 
Manhattan City Hall Lobby
1101 Poyntz Avenue
587-2489
Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
 
Manhattan Public Library
629 Poyntz Avenue
776-4741
Monday – Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Friday 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
 
Manhattan Town Center
100 Manhattan Town Center
539-3500
Monday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, 12:00 Noon to 6:00 p.m.
 
Riley County
110 Courthouse Plaza
537-6300
Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
 
Riley County Seniors' Service Center
301 N. 4th Street
537-4040
Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Entertainment

National

Trending Stories

Don't Miss These Top Stories

Don't Miss Video