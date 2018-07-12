City of Manhattan offers cooling stations around town
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - With temperatures in the triple-digits, the City of Manhattan is providing a list of several air-conditioned locations for people to escape the heat.
The city manager's office says people can cool off at following places:
Douglass Community Center
900 Yuma Street
587-2773
Monday – Friday, 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, 12:00 Noon to 4:00 p.m.
Flint Hills Discovery Center
315 S. 3rd Street
587-2726
Monday – Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Friday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, 12:00 Noon to 5:00 p.m.
K-State Student Union
918 N. 17th Street
532-6591
Monday – Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Saturday – Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Manhattan City Hall Lobby
1101 Poyntz Avenue
587-2489
Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Manhattan Public Library
629 Poyntz Avenue
776-4741
Monday – Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Friday 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Manhattan Town Center
100 Manhattan Town Center
539-3500
Monday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, 12:00 Noon to 6:00 p.m.
Riley County
110 Courthouse Plaza
537-6300
Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Riley County Seniors' Service Center
301 N. 4th Street
537-4040
Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
