City of Manhattan preparing for first Aggieville redesign project

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Manhattan is preparing to start the first of many construction projects in the Aggieville district over the next several years. The full redesign is expected to cost more than $30 million.

The Manhattan City Commission recently approved a budget of just over $2 million for this first project. This includes the complete reconstruction of 12th Street from Moro Street to Bluemont Avenue.

The project includes a brick street and sidewalk with no curb in between. Instead, planters and seating areas will line the block. The project will also include a new streetscape on Bluemont Avenue from 12th Street to Manhattan Avenue.

This is expected to be a five month project lasting in to October. Deputy City Manager Jason Hilgers said they will be working with business owners to make sure business isn’t interrupted.

“The sidewalks will essentially stay until the last phase,” Hilgers said. “Then we’ll work with them individually as we get to their doorways because this project will go right up to their buildings.”

Once this project is complete, Hilgers said the city plans to start on a new parking garage next to Rally House in Aggieville. This will turn a 70 stall city parking lot in to a 450 space garage.

Hilgers said the project, which is expected to cost $16.5 million, will also include changing some of the streetscape around the garage. He said the city commission is expected to discuss the plan at their next meeting on May 19.