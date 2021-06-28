City of Manhattan presents new plan

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – City leaders unveiled their latest draft on a new city plan.

They gathered opinions from the public and put together key points to focus on. The plan includes a focus on a well run city organization, a strong and diverse local economy, a green community and a strong sense of place.

“Really, there were a lot of top priorities that rose to the top. Walkability was big, transparent government was huge, community assets and investing in existing infrastructure were things we heard a lot from the community to get into the strategic plan,” said Jared Wasinger with the city of Manhattan.

The plan now is to have the project finalized in September or October of this year.