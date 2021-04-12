City of Manhattan ramping up construction projects after holding back in 2020

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The city of Manhattan is ramping up construction projects after holding back last year. The city has nearly $60 million in projects under contract for this year. That’s double the around $30 million the city contracted last year.

Director of Public Works Robert Ott said the city held back on construction projects in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That was because of projections in 2020 with the pandemic of loss of sales tax,” Ott said. “Obviously projections did not hit those severe numbers and that money rolled over, so we’re trying to make up a little bit for 2020 in 21.”

More than a quarter of that $60 million is a project with the Army Corps of Engineers on the Manhattan Levee. Ott said the city is contributing $17 million to that project. It is expected to start in 2021, but will be a multi-year endeavor.

Work is being done on a new parking garage and North Manhattan Avenue in Aggieville. This is contributing to the overall total along with a number of street projects across the city.

Ott said one of the projects that will give drivers the most headaches is Kimball Avenue. There is already construction happening between Candlewood Drive and K-113 (Seth Child Road) on Kimball. This summer, Ott said Kimball will be completely closed between North Manhattan Avenue and Denison Avenue. This project is expected to start this summer and last through most of next year.

The city of Manhattan has a map of current and future public works projects. Click here to take a closer look at each project.