City of Manhattan rec center opens Sunday, lack of staffing leads to limited hours

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The city of Manhattan is holding a ribbon-cutting and open house for Eisenhower Rec Center Sunday afternoon. The new facility will be opening with limited hours due to a staff shortage.

Public Information Officer Vivienne Uccello said Eisenhower needs at least an additional eight to 10 staff members to be fully functional. She said the city is actively recruiting and will consider shifting staff from other departments to provide support.

Click here to look at job openings.

Eisenhower Rec Center is a 48,000 square foot facility featuring:

4 Basketball Courts

4 Volleyball Courts

8 Pickleball Courts

Portable Indoor Turf

2 Batting Tunnels

3-Lane Elevated Walking Track

The facility is located at 2850 Kirkwood Drive. It is connected to Eisenhower Middle School. This is the third rec center the city has opened this year. An identical facility opened at Anthony Middle School in May and the Douglass Activity Center opened in March.

Recreation Supervisor Andy Haar said all these new facilities represent a big change for the Little Apple.

“We’ve been using the elementary school gyms, the middle school gyms, high school gyms for all of our stuff,” Haar said. “I think we can offer more programs and also just open gym and free gym for people to use too.”

The city of Manhattan is hosting an open house from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. It will start with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. There will be refreshments, door prizes, and giveaways.