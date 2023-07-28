MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Manhattan city officials released a list of safety tips Friday for local residents amid high temperature warnings.
Andrew Lawson with the City of Manhattan said in a press release that an excessive heat warning persist over the Manhattan area until 9 p.m., Saturday, July 29. Several precautions locals can take at this time to ensure they stay safe from high temperatures include:
- Never leave children or pets alone in vehicles. Heat can rise quickly in a vehicle, as much as 20 degrees in just ten minutes, and you are encouraged to call 911 immediately if you see a pet or child along in a hot vehicle.
- Check on family and neighbors, especially older individuals, to ensure they are staying cool.
- If you need to go outside, wear light and loose-fitting clothes. Drink lots of water and take frequent breaks in the shade.
- Recognize the signs of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- Avoid high-energy activities.
- Stay inside in an air-conditioned room as much as possible.
- Check up on pets and bring them inside to take refuge from the heat.
More tips on how to stay cool during high temperatures can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) website.
Lawson said the city currently has several cooling shelters open to the public. These are air-conditioned facilities where people can get out of the heat.
- Anthony Recreation Center
- 2415 Browning Ave.
- 785-340-3347
- 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
- Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday
- Be Able Community Center
- 431 S. Fifth Street
- 785-775-1205
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
- Closed Sunday
- Douglass Activity Center
- 925 Yuma Street
- 785-587-2773
- 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
- Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday
- Eisenhower Recreation Center
- 2850 Kirkwood Dr.
- 785-340-3349
- 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
- Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday
- Flint Hills Discovery Center
- 315 S. Third Street
- 785-587-2726
- 10 a.m. 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
- Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday
- Closed Monday
- Manhattan City Hall Lobby
- 1101 Poyntz Ave.
- 785-587-2480
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Closed Saturday and Sunday
- Manhattan Public Library
- 629 Poyntz Ave.
- 785-776-4741
- 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
- 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
- Manhattan Senior Center
- 301 North Fourth Street
- 785-537-4040
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Closed Saturday and Sunday
- Manhattan Town Center
- 100 Manhattan Town Center
- 785-539-3500
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday
- Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday
- Riley County Historical Museum
- 2309 Claflin Road
- 785-565-6490
- 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday
- 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday
- Closed Monday
Lawson said the Manhattan Emergency Shelter, Inc at 416 South Fourth Street provides overnight heat relief. If you have any further questions, you can contact the Manhattan City Manager’s Office at 785-587-2404.