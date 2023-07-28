MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Manhattan city officials released a list of safety tips Friday for local residents amid high temperature warnings.

Andrew Lawson with the City of Manhattan said in a press release that an excessive heat warning persist over the Manhattan area until 9 p.m., Saturday, July 29. Several precautions locals can take at this time to ensure they stay safe from high temperatures include:

Never leave children or pets alone in vehicles. Heat can rise quickly in a vehicle, as much as 20 degrees in just ten minutes, and you are encouraged to call 911 immediately if you see a pet or child along in a hot vehicle.

Check on family and neighbors, especially older individuals, to ensure they are staying cool.

If you need to go outside, wear light and loose-fitting clothes. Drink lots of water and take frequent breaks in the shade.

Recognize the signs of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Avoid high-energy activities.

Stay inside in an air-conditioned room as much as possible.

Check up on pets and bring them inside to take refuge from the heat.

More tips on how to stay cool during high temperatures can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) website.

Lawson said the city currently has several cooling shelters open to the public. These are air-conditioned facilities where people can get out of the heat.

Anthony Recreation Center 2415 Browning Ave. 785-340-3347 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday

Be Able Community Center 431 S. Fifth Street 785-775-1205 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday Closed Sunday

Douglass Activity Center 925 Yuma Street 785-587-2773 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday

Eisenhower Recreation Center 2850 Kirkwood Dr. 785-340-3349 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday

Flint Hills Discovery Center 315 S. Third Street 785-587-2726 10 a.m. 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday Closed Monday

Manhattan City Hall Lobby 1101 Poyntz Ave. 785-587-2480 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday Closed Saturday and Sunday

Manhattan Public Library 629 Poyntz Ave. 785-776-4741 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Manhattan Senior Center 301 North Fourth Street 785-537-4040 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday Closed Saturday and Sunday

Manhattan Town Center 100 Manhattan Town Center 785-539-3500 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

Riley County Historical Museum 2309 Claflin Road 785-565-6490 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday Closed Monday



Lawson said the Manhattan Emergency Shelter, Inc at 416 South Fourth Street provides overnight heat relief. If you have any further questions, you can contact the Manhattan City Manager’s Office at 785-587-2404.