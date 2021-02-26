City of Manhattan says street crews filling hundreds of potholes during warm weather

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Manhattan said city crews have been filling hundreds of potholes since warm weather thawed the streets.

Street and Fleet Superintendent Jeff Davis said they see more potholes emerge when the weather goes back and forth between freezing and thawing.

“Moisture on the ground is frozen. When it thaws out it goes down into the cracks. It refreezes and expands,” Davis said. “That’s what starts causing the potholes. Once it gets warmer and you get more traffic out, hitting those holes that have already started, they just continue to get bigger.”

Davis said during this time street crews typically fill around 300 potholes a day. In January, he said the city purchased a new pothole patcher, which makes the process easier.

“We can put four tons of material in there and heat it up so it’s a lot more pliable,” Davis said. “It’s easier for the crew to work with and we can get it compacted in the holes a lot better so it will last longer.”

People can let the city know about potholes in their neighborhood by using the “Report It!” feature on the city’s website. Davis said these potholes typically get filled first.