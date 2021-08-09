City of Manhattan set to reopen Third Street Monday after repairing sinkholes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Manhattan is set to reopen parts of North Third Street Monday after repairing sinkholes. The holes were discovered just north of Poyntz Avenue near the Manhattan Town Center.

The city quickly closed down the street for repair last week. Street Fleet & Storm Water Superintendent Jeff Davis said the problem was discovered because someone reported a pothole on the city’s Report It app.

Davis said crews removed two patches sections of concrete near the alleyway and discovered a problem with a nearby storm water line.

“The joints there were getting deteriorated,” Davis said. “That’s what was letting the subgrade wash away. It was going in to the storm water.”

Davis said crews replaced the concrete pipe and tested to make sure other joints in the area were not failing. He said they discovered two sinkholes during this project.

City crews are expected to open to roadway Monday morning. Davis said this type of project is not uncommon for the city. He said crews repair sinkholes across the city three to four times a year.