City of Manhattan starting rent and mortgage assistance program

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The city of Manhattan is starting a new program to help people who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The city is partnering with the Manhattan Emergency Shelter to help people who are behind on their rent or mortgage payments.

Manhattan is deploying $250,000 for this new program.

These are state and federal funds that don’t need to be paid back. Assistant City Manager Dennis Marstall said the city wants to help people that he knows are still struggling.

“There’s been furloughs, layoffs even. Different businesses are struggling to maintain their operations and so we know that people are hurting in this economy,” Marstall said. “This is an opportunity to use the federal funds locally to support those who are behind on rent or even behind on their mortgage.”

Marstall said the Manhattan Emergency Shelter will be handing out the money. This is in addition to its own rent assistance program for people with lower income.

Manhattan Emergency Shelter staff will start accepting applications for rent and mortgage assistance on Monday. People can apply be contacting the emergency shelter.