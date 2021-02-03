City of Manhattan to officially re-name 17th Street ‘Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive’

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has a special connection to Manhattan, Kansas. On January 19th, 1968 Dr. King spoke on the campus of Kansas State University at Ahearn Fieldhouse, this one of his last speeches on a college campus before being assassinated in April of that same year.

On Monday, the City of Manhattan Commission voted 5-0 to officially rename 17th Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

“He actually traveled that road, he spoke on the K-State University campus nearby and so it’s a really good personal tie for our community to honor him and this particular road of 17th Street,” said Dennis Marstall, assistant City Manager for the City of Manhattan.

The renaming of 17th Street will cause some changes for people that live along that street. People will have to update their driver’s licenses, voter registrations, utilities and other communication forms.

“That whole process to actually do the street change for addresses could take anywhere from 30 to 60 or 90 days,” Marstall added.

The change is welcome to one Manhattan resident and K-State student, Lane Lundeen who said “I think it’s nice to recognize MLK Junior, he came and spoke at Kansas State University 53 years ago and I think it’s just nice to recognize such a wonderful advocate and activist who made such an impact on our nation”.

The city ordinance can be viewed here, the city says that street signs will go up in the next weeks.