City of Manhattan to require landlords disclose flood risk to renters

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The city of Manhattan is looking to make sure renters are aware of flood risks. This is happening as the city updates its zoning and subdivision regulations.

The new regulations would require landlords to disclose that a property is at risk of flooding before renters sign their lease. It would also require them to talk about flood insurance with their renters.

Assistant Director of Community Development Chad Bunger said this is important because around 65 percent of the residential properties in Manhattan are rentals.

“Students often move every year or soldiers from Fort Riley move quite often, so it is an important element,” Bunger said. “I certainly know that when I was in college I would’ve never thought of a floodplain being an issue, so people go in uninformed.”

The city has also installed flood danger signs in different neighborhoods across the city.

Bunger suggests people in Manhattan sign up for the emergency notifications from Riley County to make sure they are aware of a flooding emergency. Click here to sign up.