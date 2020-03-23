City of Topeka a finalist in ‘All-America City’ competition

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka is one of 22 cities selected as a finalist for the 2020 All-America City Award.

The award is given to 10 cities each year, for communities that “engage residents in innovative, inclusive and effective effort to tackle critical challenges,” according to a release from the City of Topeka.

City Manager Brent Trout said the city is thrilled to have been selected as a finalist.

“The City of Topeka is dedicated to enhancing the health of our community through community engagement along with our many community partners involved in the application,” said Trout. “This community has prided itself on its diversity throughout its history, and the City organization is proud to represent that diversity at the national competition later this year.”

Finalist cities will send representatives to Denver, Colorado this summer, where the 10 award-winners will be announced in June.