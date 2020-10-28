City of Topeka announces interim police chief

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka announced Wednesday it has named the Interim Police Chief for the city.

Deputy Chief Bryan Wheeles will take over for Chief Bill Cochran when he retires Jan. 1.

“Deputy Chief Wheeles is the best candidate to be the Interim Police Chief for the City of Topeka,” said City Manager Brent Trout in a news release. “Chief Cochran has done a wonderful job with the Topeka Police Department and will be leaving it in capable hands. Bryan Wheeles has the experience in all aspects of police work with strong leadership abilities and a dedication to the community as a whole.”

The city said Wheeles has worked with the Topeka Police Department since June of 1994. He’s worked in several areas of the department including: patrol, narcotics, criminal investigation, criminal intelligence, administration and most recently Deputy Chief of Police.

“I am very excited to continue my career in public service as the interim Chief of Police. I am truly

honored to lead the brave men and women of the Topeka Police Department. We serve a great

community and I look forward to continued collaboration in 2021,” said Deputy Chief Wheeles in a news release.

City Manager Trout will announce when he’ll begin the search for the city’s next permanent Police Chief at a later date, according to a news release.