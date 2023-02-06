TOPEKA (KSNT)- The City of Topeka announced on Monday it is committed to fixing damaged roads around the city through its 2023 “Fix Our Street” project.

The project will consist of 15 roads and intersections that will be repaired and remodeled. The repairs will consist of pothole maintenance, sidewalk maintenance and total asphalt in some cases. The project is being supported through the county and city-wide half-cent sales tax.

“We want the public to know that we are taking their tax dollars and we’re putting it to work for these projects to improve the overall pavement condition,” Braxton Copley said, the department director of Topeka Public Works. “And to improve the safety of the public traveling on our public streets.”

Construction is expected to begin between March and April and is planned to finish before December 2023.