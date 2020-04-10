City of Topeka announces staff salary cuts because of coronavirus pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– The City of Topeka announced it will make reductions in the budget because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The city made the announcement on Friday. The city said current forecasts indicate the city will experience a significant revenue shortfall because of the pandemic. The city also expects to see the effects of Coronavirus on the economy for the rest of the year.

Sales tax make up 32 percent of the general fund’s revenue. The city receives 57.5 percent of sales tax from retail. Accommodations and food services make up 11.4 percent of sales tax.

With current revenue forecasts, there will be a three percent salary reduction implemented for management and executive staff. The city is also asking unions to allow for the same three percent salary reduction. There will also be a hiring freeze.

“The City of Topeka has engaged in sound financial management, which has given us the ability to

manage decreases in revenue during this pandemic while still keeping essential services going,” City Manager Brent Trout said. “I appreciate the sacrifices made by staff and appreciate everyone’s

understanding during this difficult time.”