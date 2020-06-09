City of Topeka approves sidewalk alcohol consumption at area restaurants

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A recently passed city ordinance has given Topeka restaurants the ability for their liquor licenses to be extended to their sidewalks.

The ordinance was passed in order to maintain distance among customers while also allowing restaurants to continue to serve alcohol.

This change comes after some medical experts suggested staying outside when gathering in larger groups.

Brew Bank opened its doors Tuesday and is finally allowing customers to dine-in. One of the changes it’s made is adding a patio in front of the restaurant to accompany the new ordinance.

“It’s another way that this whole pandemic has kind of lent itself to find some positive ways out of it so it’s really cool,” Brew Bank co-founder Ryan Cavanaugh said.

Brew Bank has been offering beer and liquor to-go over the past few weeks and will continue to do so until June of 2021.