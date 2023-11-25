TOPEKA (KSNT) – For those looking to weigh in on the City of Topeka’s 2024 Consolidated Action Plan, there is only one more public comment opportunity left.

The city has asked Topeka citizens for their input on this plan. The main goal of the Consolidated Action Plan, according to the city, is to develop a strategy that addresses the city’s housing and development needs.

It’s an umbrella document for a larger plan designed to manage grants and effectively use funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The city says those directly impacted by that funding include low to moderate income individuals, senior citizens and homeless people.

The Consolidated Action Plan can be broken down into six phases: determining needs, setting priorities, determining resources, setting goals, administering programs and evaluating performance, according to the city.

City staff will take into account community concerns brought forth during the public comment period, which lasts from Nov. 1 to Dec. 2, on the current housing market and housing needs of specific parts of the population.

After the public comment period ends, the city’s governing body will also vote on an amendment to the broader, five-year Consolidated Action Plan covering 2021-2025.

In 2021, the city received just over $2 million in HOME funds from HUD. Those funds, which are part of the American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP), are intended to go toward assisting the homeless and other vulnerable populations. The city says this includes providing affordable rental housing, rental assistance, support services and non-congregate shelter.

The present amendment includes recommendations on how to allocate those funds within the community based on a gap analysis, according to the city.

The third and final in-person public meeting regarding the plan is scheduled at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30 at New Mt. Zion Missionary, located at 2801 SE Indiana Ave. Comments can also be submitted to the first floor at 620 SE Madison St. by Dec. 2. A final public hearing will be held during the City Council meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 214 SE Eighth Street.