TOPEKA (KSNT) – A grant that will be awarded to Topeka aims to help spread awareness and increase participation in a program that helps households get better internet access.

City of Topeka spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker reports that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will award Topeka with a grant to boost participation in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). This program provides qualifying households with a discount on broadband and a one-time discount on connected devices. Those who qualify are eligible for a discount of up to $30 a month on internet service and up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers.

In total, Topeka will receive just over $90,000 in grant money, according to Spiker. This money will be used to advertise the ACP over the next two years through a marketing and advertising campaign to spread the word.

Topeka and KC Digital Drive Inc. are the only organizations in Kansas to receive a grant from the FCC. You can learn more about the other grant awardees by clicking here. Topeka’s grant period begins on March 30 and runs through to March 2025.