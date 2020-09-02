City of Topeka calls investigation into police use of force ‘extensive’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – In a statement issued Wednesday, Sept. 2 Topeka City Manager Brent Trout calls the investigation into police use of force “extensive.”

The investigation stems from a Facebook post that claimed a white officer injured a Black woman during a traffic stop.

“We are aware that the Facebook post about her interaction with a police officer is causing concern in our community. The Topeka Police Department is conducting their internal investigation into the use of force and we want you to know that we remain committed to being transparent throughout this process.” Trout said.

Trout said in any case of force generated during and arrest a supervisor is notified immediately.

“In this instance, the Shift Commander responded to the scene, which starts the official internal Use of Force Review Board process. This extensive review process goes through multiple layers to ensure the use of force was done legally, within policy and in accordance with our training procedures,” Trout wrote in a statement.

Trout said the city is moving as “quickly as possible.”

According to Trout the City of Topeka will release the video of the incident once legal requirements are met.