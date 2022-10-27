TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka’s Chief of Staff, Bill Cochran, announced Thursday that he’s retiring from the City in early December.

“After a combined 35 years of service to the City of Topeka, I will be retiring from the city come

December 2nd,” said Cochran. “With a new City Manager on board, I’m excited to be able to close my chapter with the city, and to be able to spend more time with my grandkids and family.”

Cochran’s retirement date is Friday, December 2, 2022. He had been serving as Topeka’s Chief of Staff since February 2021.

“Bill is a dedicated public servant who served the Topeka community well for the last 35 years,” said Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade. “Bill stepped up and led our City in times of need, and he deserves this retirement and to be able to spend more time with family. I wish him well in all his future endeavors.”

The new Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade does not plan to hire a new chief of staff, according to Gretchen Spiker, Director of Communications.

Cochran was named chief of staff by City Manager Brent Trout in February of 2021.

This came after Cochran, announced his retirement from the police department on Sept. 8, 2020.

Cochran was a Topeka police officer since 1987. He was officially named Topeka Chief of Police in January 2018.

In December of 2021, The Topeka City Council voted for Bill Cochran to be the interim city manager. Cochran took over at that time and served in the capacity of city manager until someone was chosen to permanently fill the role.

The former Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran was not eligible to be the permanent City Manager position, according to a city spokesperson.

According to an online posting for the job of chief of staff, the position pays anywhere from $125,000 to $135,000 annually.

Stephen Wade was named the new City of Topeka manager on Sept. 13, 2022. At the time he was chosen he was serving as the City’s Director of Administrative and Financial Services.

Wade started his duties as city manager on Sept. 14 at 8 a.m. He is paid $200,000 annually.