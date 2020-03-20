City of Topeka closes all city buildings, including Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka closed all city buildings, including the Topeka Zoo, Thursday afternoon. In a statement, city leaders said their decision is in response to the Emergency Public Health Order issued by the Shawnee County Health Department Wednesday.

The Topeka Zoo remained open to visitors until Thursday, but buildings were closed to guests. Zoo staff will continue to go to work and take care of animals during this time. Dr. Shirley Lizzo, the zoo veterinarian, said they are working hard to keep animals and staff healthy.

“We normally wear protective apparatus with working with primates and we’ve stepped that up,” said Lizzo. “Also things like disinfecting, how often do we disinfect the holding areas.”

Along with being closed to guests, many zoo events, including the popular “Roar and Pour” fundraiser, have been postponed. Zoo leaders said they are working with vendors and hope to announce a replacement date for that soon.

It is unclear when the Topeka Zoo will reopen at this time.