City of Topeka closing in on demolishing debated NOTO building

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The city is free to move in Tuesday morning to demolish a North Topeka building, after it reports the owner missed a crucial deadline.

In October 2019, the City of Topeka gave Dave Jackson 30 days to demolish his building in the 900 block of Kansas Avenue. The city’s Property Maintenance Director Mike Haugen and a neighboring business reported pieces of the building falling off as far back as 2016.

Jackson said he would get a rebate on renovations to the building if the NOTO area became classified as a historic district, which was why he held off. The demolition notice came as a surprise because the building sat empty long before he bought it.

“Nothing was done for 15 years and the minute I purchase it, here comes the demolition notice,” Jackson said.

Jackson told KSNT News in November that he planned to appeal the notice, but city spokeswoman Molly Hadfield said Tuesday that he missed the 30-day deadline.

“Property Maintenance is doing the asbestos inspection and advised we will proceed as budget allows,” Hadfield said.

Hadfield said while there is no appeal against it, they have not yet scheduled a demolition time.