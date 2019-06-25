City of Topeka considering raising property tax next year to help road conditions

This year of harsh weather has not been good to Topeka roads.

The repeated melt and refreeze over the winter months has caused potholes and cracks to get even larger and more widespread.

Mayor Michelle De La Isla says in order to fix the roads, the money has to come from somewhere.

“One of our citizens from East Topeka told me, hey mayor, I would prefer to pay $20 more a year on my house than to pay $150 to fix my car because I hit a pothole,” De La Isla said.

It has been six years since the city last raised property taxes.

The mayor says to balance conflicting demands, that will likely have to change.

“Our constituents are asking to have more police on the ground. They are asking for us to make sure we don’t close fire stations, they’re asking us to make sure we fix the roads,” De La Isla said.

For now, to help maintain the current roads, city workers are patching potholes and using a process called micro-surfacing to fix 100 miles of road in the next year. The quick fix lasts around 3 to 4 years.

If you would like to see how your road scored in 2016, CLICK HERE.