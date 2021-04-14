City of Topeka crews filling potholes, asking drivers to report using “SeeClickFix” phone app

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is working to address potholes in the Capital City.

Interim Deputy Public Works Director Tony Trower said that they currently have four crews out each day filling potholes. He said crews have filled more than 5,100 potholes since the beginning of March.

Trower said crews start by addressing potholes that have been reported by drivers, then they turn to main roadways and neighborhoods.

“We might give them a service request for 6th Street for instance,” Trower said. “There might be two potholes that were reported, but we’ll fix everything on that street within that quadrant to get them repaired before they get turned in.”

People can report potholes by downloading the “SeeClickFix Topeka” app on their phones or by calling (785) 368-3111.

Trower said the city sees more potholes pop up in the spring. This is due to moisture seeping in to cracks and then expanding when it freezes overnight.