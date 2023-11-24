TOPEKA (KSNT) – With potentially the first snowfall of the year headed toward the Capital City on Saturday, the City of Topeka is making sure local roads are properly prepared.

City spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker says crews have spent the past few days pre-treating bridges and roads that are likely to freeze first in cold temperatures. She also says fully-staffed city crews are on standby monitoring the weekend forecast so they can get to work once the snow begins.

The city wants to remind residents of its step-by-step snow removal plan.

Priority 1: Primary streets, or arterial (high capacity) roads and emergency snow routes. Plowing will being after roughly two inches of snowfall.

Priority 2: Secondary streets, or collector (moderate capacity) roads. Plowing will begin after roughly four inches of snowfall.

Priority 3: Residential streets, or local roads. Plowing will begin after roughly six inches of snowfall.

For more information on the city’s winter weather approach, click here.

